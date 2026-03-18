Judge Greenlights Lawsuit Challenging SDC Process

Sonoma Next 100 Suit Can Proceed to Trial

By David Bolling

A Sonoma County Superior Court judge handed down a crucial decision on March 11 which protects a lawsuit that could dramatically affect the future of the Sonoma Developmental Center (SDC) in Glen Ellen.

The ruling, by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Pat Broderick, over a suit filed in September of 2025 by Sonoma Next 100, was the latest in a series of legal actions and countersuits over what kind of development should be allowed to take place on the remaining 184 (or so) acres of a bucolic, environmentally-sensitive, historically-significant and wildfire-at-risk rural property beloved by locals and visitors from around the world.

An application to develop the property by commercial developer Keith Rogal from Napa, in partnership with the Grupe Company from Stockton, was chosen by the California Department of General Services (DGS), the State agency with legal ownership of the SDC property. It was one of three applications submitted, including the Sonoma Next 100 proposal, a nonprofit entity representing the priorities and community input from a coalition of local organizations.

The SDC property was the final aggregate housing facility for developmentally disabled people in California, and was officially closed in 2018 when the remaining residents were transferred to community-based housing. In 2019, the California State Assembly adopted legislation to guide a specific planning process to govern disposition of the roughly 900-acre property, with some 750 acres to be designated as open space, and affordable housing being a priority for the developed core-campus.

In late 2022, Permit Sonoma – Sonoma County’s planning agency – approved a specific plan and an environmental impact report (EIR) for 750 homes and 400,000 square feet of commercial space, including a luxury hotel with more than 100 rooms. The EIR for the plan concluded there would be no significant environmental impacts requiring mitigation or alternative planning. And through a last-minute legal loophole, the Rogal-led development team – now referred to as Eldridge Renewal LLC – submitted a project application for at least 990 housing units, allowed under the terms of emergency state legislation referred to as a “Builder’s Remedy.”

One important aspect of the subsequent Rogal development plan was the fact that approximately 90 percent of the SDC campus buildings would be demolished, thus erasing most of SDC’s historic footprint.

In response to this Specific Plan, a coalition of local organizations, using the acronym SCALE, filed suit against the County, alleging that the EIR was inadequate and did not accurately define the negative impacts of the Specific Plan, and the almost-1,000 housing units proposed for the property, which is recognized as a critically important wildlife corridor.

In October of 2024, Superior Court Judge Bradford DeMeo ruled emphatically that the EIR was woefully inadequate and rejected the Plan in its entirety. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors then decertified the Plan, with its EIR, but decided to repeat the planning process, employing the same consulting firm that had prepared the first Plan. And in 2025, the state ceased most of its maintenance activities on the property, leading to the incremental degradation of building infrastructure, and the flooding of basements containing significant amounts of asbestos insulation.

Meanwhile, DGS transferred some 750 acres of the property’s open space to California State Parks, with a portion going to Sonoma County Regional Parks, and 50 acres designated as space to significantly expand an existing CALFire facility into a regional training complex.

Sonoma Next 100 then filed its suit against DGS, alleging five causes of action:

That selection of the Rogal-Grupe application without a Specific Plan in place violated the intent of the State’s enabling legislation, and that DGS violated a key condition of the legislation that declares surplus state property should first be offered to “nonprofit affordable housing sponsors, prior to being offered for sale to private entities or individuals.” As a nonprofit advocating for affordable housing, Sonoma Next 100, they argued, should therefore have been offered the first opportunity to propose a specific development plan.

That DGS should not have signed the developer’s Builder’s Remedy application prior to an adopted Specific Plan, EIR and General Plan Amendment being in place.

That DGS failed to follow state law by not consulting with the California Office of Historic Preservation about its demolition plans for the historic SDC property.

That DGS violated the terms of the enabling legislation to maintain the property until it is transferred to a developer.

And that DGS should not have approved the transfer of 50 acres to CalFire because that use was not approved in the enabling legislation.

DGS responded to the Sonoma Next 100 suit by filing both a motion to demurrer and a motion to strike the lawsuit, asserting that the claims by Sonoma Next 100 were legally insufficient. Judge Broderick, a veteran of 15 years on the bench, was not persuaded and dismissed the DGS motions to strike the Sonoma Next 100 suit, which will now proceed to trial. The next phase will be discovery and pre-trial motions about the disposition of the former Sonoma Developmental Center.

Norman Gilroy, a Sonoma architect and project planner who helps guide Sonoma Next 100, observed of Broderick’s ruling, “We believe this is the first time a party has successfully moved to trial against DGS.”

The Sonoma Next 100 proposal, still being adapted to the evolving decision-making process, envisions roughly 450 housing units on the site, some converted from existing structures through adaptive reuse, with the vast majority designated as affordable or workplace “missing middle” homes. Other developed uses on the site, proposed by the nonprofit group, address a variety of community resources including performing arts, recreation, agriculture, environmental protection and green resource management.