The Valley of the Moon Garden Club Celebrates 75 Years

By Kelsey Maddox

“Imagine Sonoma in 1951 – a sleepy little farming town with a population of just 2,100 folks. Life revolved around school, church, and the occasional outing to the Sebastiani Theater. But Sonomans have always known how to throw a party and bring people together. It was in this charming setting that the Valley of the Moon Garden Club (VOMGC) was born, and 2026 marks its 75th anniversary.

Since its founding, VOMGC has been the go-to spot for garden enthusiasts to connect, learn and grow (pun intended!). Two brothers, Pete and Mike Kiser, whose family farm was on Watmaugh Road, founded the club. In the early years, it was a loosely organized group of friends who met monthly in each other’s home. Well-known local gardener, Bob Cannard Sr. was an early member.

While we may not know the exact names of all the original founders, we do know they were passionate about gardening and community.

Over the years, the club has supported local schools, the Community Center, and churches with garden design, plant selection, and maintenance tips. They even won a series of blue ribbons at the Marin County Fair, netting a cool $125 in prize money annually. But it was George Paul, the VOMGC president at the time, who had the brilliant idea to host a spring plant sale that really helped the club blossom financially, when it made $1,000 its first sale. Today, VOMGC holds not one, but TWO plant sales each year – talk about a green thumb! This year’s Spring Plant Sale is Saturday, April 25 at the Altamira Middle School

VOMGC’s fundraising efforts have also made a real difference in the community; from supporting student scholarships, to the creation of beautiful gardens at the hospital, the Community Center, the Monarch Garden and the students’ garden at Sassarini School. And let’s not forget their monthly meetings, held the second Thursday of each month at Burlingame Hall on West Spain Street, where gardening gurus share their expertise on everything from climate-friendly plants to pest control. It’s a gardening party every month!

At the heart of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club are its colorful members, each with their own unique story to tell. Conversations about the club inevitably turn into lively tales of past events and the memorable characters who made them special.

In keeping with the inclusive nature of the club, one such character was beloved Sonoma resident and club member, Charlene Hunter. As Sonoma’s first openly transgender citizen, Charlene stood tall – both in stature and spirit. Her generous heart and vintage truck (which she kindly lent for the 4th of July parades) made her a cherished part of the community. Members would gather at her house, decorate the truck, and dress up in outrageous costumes, creating unforgettable parade moments that still bring laughter today.

Rosemary Indelicato, a well-beloved member, participated with the club in the 4th of July Parade. She lived to a ripe age of 102 and owed her longevity to gardening every day.

Over the years, membership has see-sawed between a low of 50 to a current 160 garden enthusiasts. There was even a point when the club considered closing its doors but, thankfully, a few dedicated members refused to let that happen. And we’re glad they didn’t!

While gardening remains the club’s focus, members agree that the real magic lies in the connections made and the sense of community the group cultivates. As member George Paul, jokingly puts it, the club’s motto could be, “Keep your hands dirty, but your minds clean!”

The VOMGC continues to make a lasting impact on Sonoma with projects like the Blue/Green Initiative, promoting walkable paths, watershed preservation, and collaboration with local organizations.

The club’s latest endeavor, the Pollinator Pathway at Sassarini School, is set to bloom in 2027. It is a natural extension to the popular Fryer Creek Path, and is at the site of the headlands of Fryer Creek. Part of its design will be accessibility to accommodate older adults with special needs who are a major demographic in our community, and in the very garden area where many older adults live.

Ready to roll up your sleeves and become a part of Sonoma’s most flourishing community?

The Valley of the Moon Garden Club invites you to join the vibrant world of gardening, connection and fun. Dive into the school garden projects to introduce children to the magic of the plant world, become a dead-header with the Rose Brigade to keep the Plaza beautiful and in bloom, or pitch in at the lovely plant sales. Everyone is welcome – especially the young and energetic. No experience is required or necessary. Your energy and enthusiasm are the seeds we need to cultivate a blooming future.

As President Adrienne Love says, “The Valley of the Moon Garden Club is more than just gardening – it’s a haven for belonging and keeping Sonoma’s small-town spirit growing.” Join us in celebrating 75 years and fostering Sonoma’s future.

Kelsey Maddox is a long-time member of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club