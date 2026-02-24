Loretta Carpio Carr: Mariachi, La Boda and The Strength of Culture

By Loretta Carpio Carr

At a time when there is so much worry, sadness, and anger, I find that I need to engage in inspiring activities to maintain my motivation and happiness. For me, music is a soothing balm. It can also blast my mind and body with energy to move forward in a positive way.

Wanting such stimulus, I am looking forward to two upcoming events: the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Theater on Saturday, March 21, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The next day, Sonoma’s premier Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén is presenting its first spring performance, “La Boda,” (The Wedding) at Sebastiani Theatre on Sunday March 22, 3 p.m.

This will be the fourth consecutive year I’ve attended the mariachi festival because my spirit craves the chills from hearing that grito and initial trumpet opening to so many songs from my family’s celebrations.

When I was a child, everyone went to the wedding receptions of family and friends at the Odd Fellows Hall in Selma, California – no adults-only events at that time and place. Kids had free reign as long as they didn’t get into fights or cause damage.

One space was the dining room with kitchen appliances to warm the chicken and mole, arroz, and frijoles. The second more stately room was the dance hall where the Señoras would claim their seats around the perimeter of the chamber. Here is where the neighborhood gossip about marital fights, new jobs, and secret pregnancies got circulated. It was the kids’ job to bring the ladies plates of cake to enjoy before the lights went down and the music started.

The excitement built as soon as the line of regally-dressed mariachis entered the room. Clad in traditional black jackets and pants with silver accents down the sleeves and legs, the musicians stood proudly under their adorned sombreros. With no announcement, the familiar intro of “El Sol de la Negra” with its zapateado rhythm brought everyone to their feet. Young and old alike were touched by the familiar melody. I never want to lose that experience.

Napa’s ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival provides a stage for groups of young musicians from around the country. I have been so impressed by the talent of these masterful young people on violins, guitars, guitarróns, harps, and trumpets. When the singers take front stage, the audience can’t help but return the shouts and claps. “Viva Mexico, ¡Viva! Viva America, ¡Viva!”

At other times, a song can bring listeners to tears because memories of home and family rise in one’s chest. Try “La Paloma Cucurucucu.” Sad songs, happy songs, all part of life.

This year’s groups include Mariachi Las Aguilitas from Davis Biling Elementary School in Tucson, Arizona, and Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra, based at Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. The third group performing this year is Mariachi Garibaldi from Southwestern College in Chula Vista. Tickets can be purchased online at Napa Valley College ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival.

Sunday’s baile folclórico show, “La Boda,” at the Sebastiani Theatre, celebrates Mexican wedding traditions and cultural expressions through vibrant folkloric dance, music and costume. Founder Victor Ferrer explained that the theme for “La Boda” came from Gustavo Pedroza, the newest Quetzalén instructor and artistic director of this project. He proposed to create a production with mainly adult dancers, many of them parents of the organization’s K-12 students. The idea is that every year, Quetzalén can have a spring production under the same concept, sharing with the audience how weddings are celebrated in different parts of Mexico. This year, the focus is on Baja California Norte and how music and dance are incorporated into wedding celebrations there.

Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén offers dance instruction for all ages, locally at El Verano School. Founded in 2008 by Sonoma Treasure Artist 2024 Victor Ferrer, the group’s productions are beautifully staged to complement dancers wearing authentic, colorful costumes. In addition to the visceral enjoyment, I appreciate the group’s commitment to conduct outreach programs for the youth in our community to instill pride in their cultural heritage. Tickets are available at [email protected]. Proceeds benefit the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation.

Considering the challenges immigrants and US citizens are currently facing, I share a quote from author Salman Rushdie, also a targeted artistic contributor, who recently spoke at the Sundance Film Festival. “For the authoritarian, culture is the enemy.”

We are blessed to have radiant culture surrounding us. Let us celebrate it!