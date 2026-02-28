Celebrate Sonoma County’s Beauty with the Spring into Parks Photo Contest

This Sonoma County Parks Foundation fundraiser invites residents and visitors of all skill levels to capture the beauty of our 60+ Sonoma County Regional Parks.

Get out your camera (or your phone!), head into your favorite parks and start taking photos of eye-catching views, vistas and wildlife.*

The contest begins Sunday, March 1 and ends at 5 PM on Tuesday, March 31.

Enter to Win:

People’s Choice Winners: Selected based on popular vote on the contest website.

Promote your entry via social media and encourage friends and family to vote for your photo and support the parks! Votes are $1, with no minimum required.

Judges’ Choice Winners: A panel of distinguished photography experts will select winners based on artistic and technical merit.

Prizes:

The top three winners in each category (People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice) will be featured in the 2027 Spring into Parks Calendar.

The first 100 entries will receive one 8”x10” print or ten 4” x 6” prints free from our sponsor Shutterbug Camera Shops.

Additional exciting prizes include REI gift certificates and gear, Regional Parks memberships and more.

Open to All: Reserve a Special Day in the 2027 Spring into Parks Calendar!

Want a guaranteed spot in the 2027 Spring into Parks Calendar? Reserve a date for a special photo (scenery and wildlife only) to commemorate a birthday, anniversary, memorial, or any meaningful occasion! First come, first served—once a date is booked, it’s gone. Details are on the contest website.

Support Our Parks – Help Us Reach Our Goal!

The contest aims to raise $10,000 for Sonoma County Regional Parks and park programs, including youth initiatives, trail renovations, and climate action projects. Whether you enter a photo or cast a vote, your participation directly supports our beautiful parks and their future.

About the Sonoma County Parks Foundation:

The Sonoma County Parks Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting more than 60 regional parks and trails, along with programs for children, adults, seniors, and underserved communities.

*The complete rules are on the contest website, including links to ethical photography practices for wildlife. AI-generated, altered or drone-assisted photos are not eligible.