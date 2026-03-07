NO KINGS 3 Mass Nationwide Protest

“NO KINGS 3″ Mass Protest Nationwide – Pushing back against the autocracy in Sonoma Valley

WHO: Sponsored by Wake Up Sonoma, Sonoma Valley Democrats, Indivisible Sonoma County

DATE: Saturday, March 28, 2026

TIME: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

REGISTRATION LINK: https://mobilize.us/s/TxDrNS

REGISTER TO HELP US PLAN.

PLACE: To MAXIMIZE IMPACT, groups will march to the plaza from two directions.

We will unite at the Sonoma Plaza.

WALK WITH US – OR JOIN US AT ANY POINT ALONG THE WAY.

March from Broadway starting at Friedmans

or, along Hwy 12 starting at Staples area

or, join anywhere along the route! Join together at Sonoma Plaza

In addition to your signs, If you play an instrument, bring it!! Bring your drums, guitar, your horns, your tambourines, or just your voice and raise our voices together in song as we walk.

We will Rally after the March to join in song and community. Listen to music at the plaza or spill down Broadway to continue the protest sign display.

MUSIC – SING AS WE MARCH

GATHER AND SING at the Plaza after the march

CHOIRS FEATURING THE SONGS FROM MINNESOTA AND OTHER PROTEST AND ACTION SONGS

GROUNDING ADDRESS FROM REV CURRAN REICHERT

SING ALONG WITH BOBBY EDMUNDSON

IF YOU ARE A DRUMMER, WE NEED YOU! DRUMMING CIRCLE BEING FORMED! Reach out to [email protected]

Participants are encouraged to wear clothing or costumes depicting the theme to clearly make the point. Each location will have a team of leads who will provide monitoring for safety. (more volunteers needed!) We encourage people to bring their own water bottles, signs, wear sunscreen, hats and even a sun umbrella if heat sensitive as we will be walking along the highways.

A SIGN-MAKING WORKSHOP for this protest is being held at the Sonoma Community Center room 110 March 9th 1-3 pm. Bring your own materials and ideas, or we have some to give and can help brainstorm. Bring your ideas, and we will have people there to help brainstorm. Made possible with help of Sonoma Community Center

This Protest is hitting home in many ways. There is a newly formed group of men who are stepping forward to take an active role in this protest. They are concerned about what is happening in the world and want to make a statement by being involved about the future of their children. Calling like minded men to join! [email protected]

They call themselves, SONOMA MADE

Men Against Dominance and Exploitation

Their mission statement: “Committed to modeling ethical masculinity and enacting change by confronting abuse, calling out misogyny, and transforming institutions to foster the safety of women, children and our community