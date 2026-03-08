From Burnout to Brilliance: Reclaiming Your Vital Power from Toxic Stress

By Dr. Devatara Holman, DACM, L.Ac., and Dr. Evan Shepherd Reiff, DACM, L.Ac. Valley Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine

In our society today, we often treat stress as a temporary hurdle to be endured and overcome. However, when physical and emotional pressure persists for long durations, it does a great deal more than just leave us burnt out; it evolves into toxic stress — a physiological burden that deteriorates our health and can manifest as a multitude of illnesses in the present and in the future — even in our beautiful and idyllic Slownoma.

Clearing the Fog of Stress

The most profound impact of chronic stress extends well beyond altering our mood, sleep, digestion, and heart rate. It shapes our day-to-day view of life and the world around us. Long-term pressure can create a “negative fog” that obscures our mental clarity and narrows our perspective. When dominated by these stressful states, we often react from old, reactive habits or a sense of survival rather than from wisdom and a clear view of the current situation.

To navigate the modern complexities of our world, we need “Powerful Positivity,” a state of being that sees beyond immediate obstacles and into the light of insight. This isn’t about masking pain or challenges with superficial optimism. It’s rooted in both clarity and humanity, allowing an unburdened mind to find a higher path that benefits all.

The Body as a Storehouse

A critical, often overlooked aspect of toxic stress is its physical residency. Every stress-related thought we have is not merely a fleeting moment; it is stored in our physiology. Without time to recover, adapt, and reorganize, the body becomes weighed down by the accumulated effects of “stress-induced thinking.”

This creates a feedback loop: the mind affects the body, and the burdened body, in turn, shackles the mind. When our organs and tissues hold onto the chemical signatures of chronic pressure, the mind loses its natural ability to connect with its higher intuition and wisdom.

Recalibration

To break this cycle, conscious and often external support is required to expel these forces. Natural medicine — including effective tools such as acupuncture, Chinese herbs, Qigong, and other holistic therapies — serves as a vital tool for profound recalibration and healing. These methods don’t mask symptoms; they get to the very root of imbalances in the body’s systems and return it to a state more closely connected to nature, and its natural, unencumbered state.

In this state of equilibrium:

The nervous system shifts from “fight-or-flight” to “rest-and-repair.”

The physiological “heaviness” is lifted, allowing for more physical and mental buoyancy.

The connection between the physical and the clarity of the mental-spiritual aspect of our being is restored, supporting a joy of life, lightness of being, purpose, and the ability to create more positive conditions in the world.

Sudden Gains in Insight

If we commit to this natural recalibration and healing, the results are often transformative. By releasing the body from the remnants of stressful thinking, we make room for sudden, great gains in insight. We move from a state of survival to a state of sovereignty, where toxic stress is metabolized into positive power. From this more clear-eyed vantage point, we are more able to see and follow a higher path forward, one that contributes to a healthier self and a healthier, more compassionate world. The highest path forward can come into view and actually be attained!

Three Ways to Cultivate More Vital Power

To begin cultivating “Powerful Positivity” and supporting a sense of sovereignty right away, you can:

Spend time in nature: Reconnect with the natural world regularly to ground your physiology and clear any “negative fog”. Help others and laugh: Shift your perspective from reactive habits to a focus on humanity through service and the restorative power of joy. Laughter dispels tension and frees the spirit. Relax with music and movement: Use sound, dance, or stretching to help release “stored” stress from your tissues and restore mental buoyancy.

Dr. Devatara Holman and Dr. Evan Shepherd Reiff practice Integrative Chinese Medicine at Valley Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine in Sonoma.