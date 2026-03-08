Larsen Park Reopens After Makeover

Larson Park is once again echoing with the sounds of children’s laughter, punctuated by the crisp pop of pickleball paddles on the newest courts in the County.

After a major, $4.3 million renovation that closed the park for nearly a year, the 7.6-acre property, that borders both Sonoma Creek and Flowery Elementary School in Boyes Hot Springs, has reopened with upgraded facilities and more inclusive spaces designed for families, sports leagues and tennis and pickleball players. The improvements reflect years of planning and community input to ensure the park continues to serve as a gathering place for the Springs community.

The refreshed park now features new baseball and soccer fields, new pickleball courts, renovated tennis courts, expanded picnic spaces including a shaded group picnic area, a new playground with separate areas for toddlers and older children, an ADA-accessible restroom and improved parking.

“Investing in smaller community parks, like Larson Park, are essential infrastructure,” said First District Supervisor Rebecca Hermosilla. “They create access to health, connection and opportunity – especially in neighborhoods that have historically been underrepresented in unincorporated communities like the Springs, where access to well-maintained recreation spaces really matters.”

The upgrades were identified in the updated Larson Park Master Plan, approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2021. Construction began last spring and was funded through a mix of local and regional sources, including the voter-approved “Parks for All” – Measure M.

While the park is open for daily use, the baseball and soccer fields will remain closed through winter to allow new turf to establish. A community celebration is planned for this coming spring.