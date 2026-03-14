New Gastroenterology Services Coming to Sonoma Valley Hospital

Dr. Patrick Okolo anticipates opening his gastroenterology clinic in April, with endoscopy services expected to begin in May. This expansion will increase access to digestive health care and colorectal screening services for Sonoma Valley residents.

Recognized for Quality Performance

For the second consecutive year, Sonoma Valley Hospital has been recognized as a Top Performer in Partnership HealthPlan of California’s Hospital Quality Improvement Program (HQIP). Hospitals that earn this distinction achieve a quality performance score of 90 percent or higher, reflecting strong performance across key measures that support patient safety and quality care.

This recognition highlights the hospital’s continued commitment to delivering high quality care for patients in Sonoma Valley.

Advancing Diagnostic Care

With the addition of our new 3T MRI, Sonoma Valley Hospital continues to expand advanced imaging capabilities that help physicians detect disease earlier and guide treatment more effectively. Beginning March 7, we will also begin offering imaging services on select Saturdays to provide more convenient scheduling for our community. Services will initially be available twice a month, with plans to expand to every Saturday, including mammography, MRI, and walk-in X-ray. Call XX to schedule an appointment