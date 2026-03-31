Valley of the Moon Music Festival April 30

Charmian’s Circle will present a special concert by the Valley of the Moon Music Festival at the House of Happy Walls Museum at Jack London State Historic Park on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The program will feature works by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904), performed by Valley of the Moon Music Festival Directors and Founders, cellist Tanya Tomkins and pianist Eric Zivian, playing Charmain London’s grand piano, alongside critically acclaimed violinist Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu.

The event begins with a wine reception at 5 p.m., followed by the concert at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 and are available at https://jacklondonpark.com/events/valley-of-the-moon-music-festival-concert/. A limited number of tickets are available due to the intimate setting.

The Valley of the Moon Music Festival presents chamber music from across the centuries performed on historical instruments and was recently voted Best Chamber Music Festival in the San Francisco Classical Voice Audience Choice Awards. Each summer, the festival brings world-renowned artists and exceptional emerging musicians to Sonoma for performances and training programs that foster artistic excellence, historical insight, and deep community engagement.

The concert offers audiences an intimate preview of the Valley of the Moon Music Festival’s 2026 summer season, which will take place July 11–26 in Sonoma.

All proceeds from the April 30 concert will benefit educational programs offered at Jack London State Historic Park.

Charmian’s Circle raises funds to support educational programs, honoring Charmian London’s legacy by expanding and enhancing opportunities for the children of Sonoma Valley and beyond.

“This year also marks the 150th birthday of Jack London (1876-1916). Jack and Charmian London loved to entertain and Charmian, a trained pianist, would often play her Steinway piano for guests. Is it possible that she might have played Dvorak’s music in the House of Happy Walls?” said Barbara Morrison, a member of Charmian’s Circle.