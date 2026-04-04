Cancer Support Sonoma and Bay Area Cancer Connections Integrative Wellness Event

Featuring nationally recognized integrative oncology expert Donald I. Abrams, MD, of UCSF

Cancer Support Sonoma (CSS) and Bay Area Cancer Connections (BACC) will host Integrative Wellness: A Day of Care, Connection, and Renewal, featuring Donald I. Abrams, M.D., a nationally recognized leader in integrative oncology, who will speak on integrative approaches to cancer care. This community event will also introduce participants to integrative therapies that support health and well-being before, during, and after cancer treatment.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Cancer Support Sonoma, located at 585 First Street West in Sonoma.

Designed to connect participants with expert practitioners and integrative approaches to cancer care, the program offers educational presentations and experiential sessions to introduce and explore a wide range of integrative therapies.

The program begins with a welcome and a light breakfast, followed by a sound bath led by Susan O’Toole, Certified Yoga Instructor and Oncology Yoga Specialist at Cancer Support Sonoma. Susan will introduce the principles of sound-based healing before guiding participants through a restorative sound bath experience.

The featured presentation will be delivered by Donald I. Abrams, M.D., past chief of Hematology-Oncology at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and integrative oncologist at the UCSF Osher Center for Integrative Health. Dr. Abrams is a nationally recognized leader in integrative oncology and will share insights on incorporating integrative therapies into cancer care.

Participants will experience Jin Shin Jyutsu with Dawna Leigh, Authorized Jin Shin Jyutsu Practitioner and Self-Help Instructor, who will provide an overview of this gentle, hands-on healing practice before leading participants through introductory techniques focused on balance, relaxation, and well-being.

The afternoon will include a cooking demonstration and lunch led by Allison McKeany, MS, R.D., a registered dietitian with experience supporting individuals through cancer treatment and recovery. McKeany was part of the founding team of the Cancer Support Sonoma program at Sonoma Valley Hospital and focuses on practical, sustainable approaches to nutrition.

Throughout the day, attendees will also have access to experiential sessions of integrative wellness offerings from CSS practitioners, including acupuncture, massage therapy, and craniosacral therapy.

The program will conclude with closing reflections, social time, and optional tours of CSS led by Rachel Glitz, Executive Director of Cancer Support Sonoma.

“This day is designed to introduce participants to expert practitioners of integrative therapies that promote health before, during, and after cancer treatment,” said Rachel Glitz, Executive Director of Cancer Support Sonoma. “Our hope is that participants leave with more tools to care for their body and mind and a deeper understanding of integrative approaches to healing.”

“At Bay Area Cancer Connections, we believe healing extends beyond medical treatment,” said Rina Bello, Executive Director of Bay Area Cancer Connections. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting the whole person and creating space where individuals affected by cancer can access restorative practices, meaningful connection, and care that supports resilience and well-being.”

Integrative Wellness: A Day of Care, Connection, and Renewal is open to individuals living with cancer, survivors, and caregivers. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Event Details

Integrative Wellness: A Day of Care, Connection, and Renewal

Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 8:45 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Cancer Support Sonoma

585 First Street West

Sonoma, CA 95476

Please register by Friday, May 1, 2026.

To register or learn more, contact Sharon O’Neil at [email protected] or call (707) 509-3549.

About Bay Area Cancer Connections (BACC)

Bay Area Cancer Connections provides free, comprehensive support services to individuals affected by breast or ovarian cancer. Through personalized navigation, support groups, wellness programs, and educational resources, the organization helps individuals and families navigate the emotional, practical, and physical challenges of cancer with compassion and community. For more information, please visit www.bayareacancer.org or call the BACC Helpline at (650) 326-6686.

About Cancer Support Sonoma

Cancer Support Sonoma is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support to individuals facing cancer treatment, celebrating recovery, or navigating end-of-life due to cancer. Through integrative therapies offered on a sliding scale, CSS addresses the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs of clients and their families. Cancer Support Sonoma is located at 585 First Street West in Sonoma, California. For more information, please visit www.cancersupportsonoma.org or call (707) 509-3549.