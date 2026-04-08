Authors on the Plaza – May 2

Join us for Authors On The Plaza

11 am to 2 pm

Saturday, May 2, 2026

This family-friendly free event promises you will laugh, be moved, gain insight, and be entertained while you relax on the lawn under the towering trees of the eight-acre historic Sonoma Plaza. Bring a picnic or purchase food and beverages from the many restaurants that border the square. Don’t forget a blanket or beach chairs. A small number of folding chairs will be available on a first-come-first-served basis for those who sitting on the ground is too difficult.

Please register so we can plan for crowd flow and clean up.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE SONOMA VALLEY AUTHORS FESTIVAL

For unrivalled writing on art, design, and culture, turn to FT Weekend.

Subscribe today with 25% off