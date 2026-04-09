Talk on American Fascism with Labor Leader Fred Glass – May 2

What is American Fascism, and What to Do About it.
What are its origins?
• What do we call it, and why?
• How do we organize to roll it back? Join labor historian Fred Glass for a presentation and discussion about American fascism, including how the US got to the state we are in today and what we can do to fight against it.
BIO
Fred Glass was the communications director for the California Federation of Teachers for nearly thirty years before retiring in 2017. During that same period and afterward he taught night classes in labor history at City College of San Francisco until 2023. He wrote and directed Golden Lands, Working Hands, a ten-part video series on the history of the California labor movement, shown on public television stations in California and distributed to every public high school in the state. His book, From Mission to Microchip: A History of the California Labor Movement, was published by the University of California Press in 2016. A short animated cartoon he wrote and directed, with the voice of Ed Asner, Tax the Rich: An Animated Fairy Tale, received a million YouTube views and was the subject of unhappy Fox News commentary. His most recent video is We Mean to Make Things Over: A History of May Day. Fred is a member of East Bay DSA and the retiree chapter of his faculty union, AFT Local 2121. He serves as the editor of California Red, the newsletter of California DSA. He lives in Berkeley and babysits his two year old grandson twice a week.
When
Saturday, May 2, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Where
Burlingame Hall
252 W Spain St. Sonoma, CA 95476
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