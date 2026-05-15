Little Gas Price Relief for Drivers as National Average Dips then Rises Again

While California gas prices have dropped two cents in the past week, the average for a regular gallon of gasoline in the Golden State is $6.14, which is up 26 cents from where it was a month ago and up $1.22 from a year ago.

After five straight days of declines earlier this week, the national average is once again on its way back up. Today’s national average is a couple cents lower than last week, but with crude oil prices hovering in the $100/barrel range, pump prices remain elevated.

“The national average is about where it was in 2022, the year gas prices hit record highs,” said AAA Mountain West Group spokesperson Doug Johnson. “Travelers are preparing to hit the road in record numbers next week, and drivers will be facing the highest Memorial Day gas prices in four years.”

Fuel Prices Around the State:

San Francisco: $6.30

Oakland: $6.20

San Jose: $6.13

Sacramento: $6.08

Fresno: $6.07

Stockton: $5.98