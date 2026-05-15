Youth Bands take over the Plaza this Saturday! 

2nd Annual MusicNomad’s Battle of the Bands
Head down to the Plaza for lunch on Saturday and catch some of Northern California’s best middle and high school garage bands at the 2nd Annual MusicNomad’s Battle of the Bands on Saturday, May 16 from 12 – 5 pm at the Grinstead Amphitheater. Here’s the line up of competitors:
Broken Headphones from Elk Grove (right)
Alt Rock / Pop Punk
The Couriers from Walnut Creek
Pop / Rock / New Wave
Gas Station Chicken from Marysville
Punk / Pop-Punk / Alt-Rock
Knights of Molino from Mill Valley
Hardcore / Punk
Madfish from Petaluma
Alt Rock / Shoegaze / Indie Rock
Plan B from Rohnert Park
Alt Rock / Grunge
Red40 from San Rafael
Indie Rock / Post-Punk
Sacramental from Orangevale
Metal
Voltage from Napa
Alt rock / Indie Rock / Experimental
Join us to support these aspiring musicians and see who wins the top prize!
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