Youth Bands take over the Plaza this Saturday!

2nd Annual MusicNomad’s Battle of the Bands

Head down to the Plaza for lunch on Saturday and catch some of Northern California’s best middle and high school garage bands at the 2nd Annual MusicNomad’s Battle of the Bands on Saturday, May 16 from 12 – 5 pm at the Grinstead Amphitheater. Here’s the line up of competitors:

Broken Headphones from Elk Grove (right)

Alt Rock / Pop Punk

The Couriers from Walnut Creek

Pop / Rock / New Wave

Gas Station Chicken from Marysville

Punk / Pop-Punk / Alt-Rock

Knights of Molino from Mill Valley

Hardcore / Punk

Madfish from Petaluma

Alt Rock / Shoegaze / Indie Rock

Plan B from Rohnert Park

Alt Rock / Grunge

Red40 from San Rafael

Indie Rock / Post-Punk

Sacramental from Orangevale

Metal

Voltage from Napa

Alt rock / Indie Rock / Experimental

Join us to support these aspiring musicians and see who wins the top prize!