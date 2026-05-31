Early In-Person Voting Expands This Weekend for June 2 Statewide Direct Primary Election

Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Evelyn Mendez is reminding voters that early in-person voting for the June 2 Statewide Direct Primary Election expands this weekend from seven Vote Centers to 32 Vote Centers. All 32 Vote Centers will have the same hours:
- Saturday, May 30, to Monday, June 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Election Day (Tuesday, June 2): 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sonoma Faith Lutheran Church 19355 Arnold Drive 5/23 – 6/2
- Sonoma Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building 126 1st St. W. 5/30 – 6/2
Voters also have the option to vote by mail. All active, registered voters in Sonoma County were sent Vote-by-Mail ballots earlier this month. There are three main ways a voter can return their Vote-by-Mail ballot:
- Send it back in the mail. In order to count, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day (June 2).
- Important Message About Postmarks
The United States Postal Service can no longer guarantee that mail returned to USPS collection boxes will be postmarked the same day it is retrieved. Therefore, we recommend that voters not place their ballots in United States Postal Service collection boxes on Election Day (June 2) or the day before Election Day (June 1).
- Important Message About Postmarks
- Drop it in one of 23 Official Ballot Drop Boxes throughout the County. All Official Ballot Drop Boxes are open 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day (June 2).
- Take it to any open Vote Center in the County
For more information or questions, please visit socovotes.com, call (707) 565-6800 (Toll-Free: (800) 750-VOTE (8683); TDD: (800) 565-6888), or email [email protected]. Please note that the ROV Office has recently moved. It is now located at 3880 Brickway Blvd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403.
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