Praxis on Zoom: Barry Spector – No Kings and the Myths of American Innocence

FRIDAY JUNE 12 at 4:00 pm on zoom

Tickets: $21 ($16 for Praxis members)

Registration: www.praxispeace.org

BARRY SPECTOR

No Kings — and the Myths of American Innocence

As we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the birth of the United States of America, Barry Spector invites us to take a hard look at where we came from and what has comprised our legacy thus far. What are the guiding and misguiding myths that have led us to where we are today?

This program will be an in-depth probe into the dreams, myths, and fantasies that have propelled a narrative of exceptionalism, exploitation, and rugged individualism. What ideas have we inherited that remain unquestioned? We will explore the No Kings demonstrations and movement. Is it going anywhere, or is it just a feel-good experience to assuage our guilt? This interview will be based on the six-part series that Barry wrote on his Substack pages, “No Kings and American Innocence.” Barry’s work is a thorough dive into the history, psychology, and mythic dimensions of America and the American psyche. There will be time for Q&A and comments from the audience.

Barry Spector is the author of Madness at the Gates of the City: The Myth of American Innocence, which received the PEN/Oakland 2011 Josephine Miles Literary Award and is a brilliant understanding of the unique psychology and culture directives in American society. He writes about history and politics from the perspectives of myth, indigenous traditions, and archetypal psychology. He has published articles in the Jung Journal and penned the essay, The Mythic Foundations of American Libertarianism for the Praxis book, Uncivil Liberties. He holds a degree in psychology from Harvard and has lectured at Sonoma State University and and Institute of Transpersonal Psychology.