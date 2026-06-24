City Council Adopts Fiscal Year 2026–27 Budget

At its June 17 meeting, the Sonoma City Council unanimously adopted the City’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2026–27 Operating and Capital Budget, approving the spending plan following several weeks of public review, Finance Committee meetings, and a City Council budget workshop.

The adopted budget continues funding for core City services, public safety, infrastructure maintenance, parks and recreation programs, economic development initiatives, and community partnerships. It also includes the City’s five-year Capital Improvement Program and maintains reserve levels well above the City’s minimum policy requirements.

Several refinements were incorporated following the May budget workshop, including expanding the scope of the Citywide Park & Recreation Plan to include a transportation study component. The budget also establishes a new part-time Recreation Coordinator position to support the continued growth of recreation and community services programming.

The City Council also approved Recreation and Community Fund awards for FY 2026–27. All organizations that applied for discretionary funding received support through the program, helping local nonprofits and community groups provide recreation, educational, cultural, and community services throughout Sonoma Valley.

The budget aligns with the Sonoma City Council’s adopted 2026 goals and priorities, including Housing; Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community (PARC) Services; Economic Development and Financial Stability; Sonoma Valley Regional Partnerships, Unification, Immigration Support and Annexations; and Climate Mitigation and Adaptation. These priorities continue to guide City investments, programs, partnerships, and long-term planning efforts.

It also recognizes the financial challenges facing local governments, including rising costs for public safety services, pensions, insurance, utilities, and other operational expenses. While Sonoma remains in a strong financial position, long-term forecasts show ongoing pressure on City finances that will require continued attention in the years ahead.

The adopted budget includes a planned use of approximately $1.1 million in reserves to balance a gap between revenues and expenditures in FY 2026–27. Thanks to years of responsible financial planning, conservative budgeting practices, and voter approval of Measure T, the City enters the new fiscal year with healthy reserves.

While the City’s financial position remains strong, long-range financial forecasts indicate similar budget pressures will continue in future years as the costs of providing services, maintaining infrastructure, and meeting public safety obligations continue to outpace revenue growth. City leaders emphasized that reserves are intended to provide stability during periods of economic uncertainty and should not be viewed as a long-term solution to ongoing budget challenges.

The City Council, Finance Committee, and staff remain committed to addressing these challenges proactively through continued fiscal discipline, operational efficiencies, economic development initiatives, revenue diversification opportunities, grant funding, and long-range financial planning. Discussions during the budget process also highlighted the importance of strengthening Sonoma’s economic vitality and exploring opportunities to support future revenue growth while maintaining the services residents rely on.

The City extends its appreciation to employees across all departments, the Finance Committee, community partners, and residents who participated in the budget process. Their work and input help ensure the City continues to provide high-quality services while planning responsibly for the future.

Learn more about the FY 2026–27 budget by reviewing materials available on the City’s budget webpage, including the Interim City Manager’s Message, which provides a high-level overview of the budget, recent accomplishments, financial outlook, and priorities for the coming year.

The community is also encouraged to watch the May 27 Budget Workshop and the June 17 City Council meeting, where the budget was discussed and adopted. The complete FY 2026–27 Budget Book, including department narratives, capital project details, and additional financial information, will be published later this summer.