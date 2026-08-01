Instrument Lending Library to Support Music in Sonoma Schools

Initiative to Re-launch Concert Band Instruction for Fifth Graders

Every fifth grader in Sonoma Valley public schools will have a band instrument to learn how to play starting in August, thanks to a new partnership with Sonoma Valley Unified School District (SVUSD) and the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation (SVEF).

Through the partnership, SVEF will fund a centralized library of high-quality instruments. In August, fifth-graders will receive instruments on loan, and then return them at the end of the school year for cleaning and repairs over the summer.

The SVEF library supports the relaunch of a year-round fifth-grade band program at each SVUSD elementary school, which is slated to begin in the 2026-2027 school year. Classes will be taught by SVUSD music teachers, whose increased instructional hours are made possible by new statewide funding earmarked specifically for arts education.

Students will have the opportunity to learn a concert band instrument, including flute, clarinet, trumpet, or trombone, said Landon LeMoine, SVUSD’s visual and performing arts lead and executive director of ViVO Youth Orchestras.

“Music gives students a place to belong, contribute, and discover more about themselves,” said LeMoine. “By introducing instrumental music in elementary school, we’re not only building musical skills—we’re creating pathways for students to connect with one another, take pride in their schools, and experience the kind of collaboration and confidence that comes from making music together.”

LeMoine emphasized that the long-term goal is not only to strengthen music pathways into middle and high school, but also to help cultivate stronger school communities where students feel connected, seen, and engaged through the arts.

LeMoine will train and hire students to clean instruments and make any needed repairs during summer breaks, providing another learning opportunity. Ongoing management, maintenance, and repair of the library will be funded by SVEF.

In addition, SVEF will partner with local organizations to underwrite visits from professional musicians to inspire students’ interest and engagement.

“When students learn music, they listen, collaborate, build discipline, and deepen cultural knowledge, among numerous other benefits,” said SVEF Executive Director Sarah Carroll. “Our goal is to ensure all students, regardless of background, have the opportunity to learn and grow through music.”

Funding for the instrument purchase was made possible in part through a generous legacy gift to SVEF. Community members are also invited to make donations to support the program.

For updates on the instrument lending library as it takes shape, and to make a donation, visit www.svgreatschools.org.