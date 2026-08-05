Vintage Festival 2026 – September 24-27

The Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival is a beloved community celebration that brings the heart of wine country to life each Fall on the historic Sonoma Plaza. The weekend features Sonoma Valley wines, live music, local food, and signature events that invite visitors and locals alike to gather, celebrate, and connect.

Produced by the Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance Foundation, the Vintage Festival honors the region’s wine heritage while celebrating the joy of coming together — because in Sonoma Valley, wine, food, and community go hand in hand.

This year’s theme is “Year of Community,” recognizing the enduring role of wine in bringing people together—around the table, through shared meals, and in celebration—highlighting how food and wine have always been at the heart of connection and community in Sonoma Valley.

For more info, CLICK HERE