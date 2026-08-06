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Next 100 Fundraiser Benefiting the SDC Legal Fund

Music. Wine. Community. A Cause Worth Raising a Glass To.

Join us at the Tasting Room for the Next 100 Fundraiser benefiting the SDC Legal Fund. Enjoy an afternoon of incredible live music featuring:
🎸 David Aguilar & Peter McCauley
🎤 Jon Shannon Williams
🎶 Jeff Falconer
📅 Sunday, August 30, 2026
🕑 2:00–5:00 PM

📍 Passaggio Tasting Room
13401 Arnold Drive,
Glen Ellen, CA

🎟️ $50 per person Tickets available on Eventbrite.
Come sip, listen, connect, and support an important cause in the Sonoma Valley community.
We can’t wait to see you!

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