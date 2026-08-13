Jack London 150th Birthday Gala September 19

For 150 years, Jack London’s adventurous spirit has inspired generations.

On September 19, we’ll gather in the place he called home to celebrate that legacy and invest in its future.

Enjoy an extraordinary evening of fine wine, exceptional dining, live entertainment, and meaningful connection in one of Sonoma Valley’s most remarkable settings.

As the Park’s premier fundraising event, Jack’s 150th: A Bold Wish helps support the programs, preservation, and stewardship that keep this special place thriving for future generations.

Celebrate the past. Support your Park.

Get Tickets HERE