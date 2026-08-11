September Events at Jack London State Park

The September calendar at Jack London State Historic Park is packed with special events, including a grand celebration of Jack London’s 150th birthday at Jack London Park Partners’ annual gala on Sept. 19.

Third Annual Jack London State Historic Park WILD Trail Challenge

Saturdays, Sept. 5 to Oct. 3, 2026

9 a.m. – Ending times vary

$15 per hike. Park entry fee waived. Register for all five hikes by Sept. 5 and save 20%.

https://jacklondonpark.com/events/wild-trail-challenge-2026/.

On Saturdays from Sept. 5 to Oct. 3, Jack London State Historic Park’s WILD Trail Challenge returns for a third year. This series of five hikes covers every trail in the park for a total of 39.5 miles. The hikes increase in duration and/or difficulty each week. Participants can sign up for individual hikes or do them all.

The price for each hike is $15. The park entry fee of $15 per vehicle is waived for these hikes. Those who sign up for all five hikes before Sept. 5 save 20 percent and pay only $60.

Hike # 1 – Historic Trails

September 5, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

A great way to warm up. This hike explores the historic sites and trails of the park. Navigate both sides of the park to discover Jack London’s Beauty Ranch, London Lake, and the Wolf House ruins.

Easy – moderate hike (approximately 4.5 miles roundtrip)

Hike # 2 – Ancient Redwood

September 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Meander through the redwoods and sunny oak woodlands of the park’s three Bridge Trails (Upper, Lower, and Fallen). The journey leads to the majestic ancient redwood, fondly known as the Grandmother Tree.

Moderate hike (approximately 6 miles roundtrip)

Hike # 3 – Historic Orchard

September 19, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Start Location: Note that this hike does not begin at Jack London State Historic Park

Sonoma Developmental Center

Arnold Dr, Eldridge, CA 95431

Stroll along the blue shores of Fern Lake before reaching the Historic Orchard. Learn about the history of the land and the fascinating fruit-bearing crops that thrive there.

Moderate – Difficult hike (approximately 7 miles roundtrip)

Hike # 4 – Ridge

September 26, 9 a.m-3:30 p.m.

Details: Hikers will gain elevation and an appreciation for the diverse habitats found within the park. They’ll also traverse part of the ever-growing Bay Area Ridge Trail.

Difficult hike (approximately 12 miles roundtrip)

Hike # 5 – Summit

October 3, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

A trek to the park summit is the perfect way to complete the WILD Trail Challenges. Climb Sonoma Mountain to enjoy stunning views, celebrate with fellow hikers, and become a WILD One.

Difficult hike (approximately 10 miles roundtrip)

Entre Bosques y Lagos – Una Caminata en Espanol

Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Free – registration required

https://jacklondonpark.com/events/bosquesylagos/

Acompáñanos en una caminata guiada en el bosque de Jack London State Historic Park. Vamos a empezar por explorar la comunidad abandonada del Sonoma Developmental Center y de ahi iremos por el paisaje montañoso rumbo a Fern Lake, caminaremos hasta el área del Huerto y regresaremos rodeando el lago. Esta caminata es ideal para quienes disfrutan de la naturaleza, el aire fresco y las vistas tranquilas del bosque. Es una experiencia educativa y interesante, diseñada para conectar con la naturaleza a un buen ritmo.

Among Forests and Lakes: Join a five-mile guided hike in Spanish through the woods at Jack London State Historic Park. Begin by exploring the abandoned Sonoma Developmental Center grounds, then head through the hilly landscape toward Fern Lake, hike to the Orchard area, and return by circling the lake. This hike is perfect for those who enjoy nature, fresh air, and peaceful forest views. It is an engaging, educational experience designed to help connect with nature at a comfortable pace.

Jack London and Japan: Connections Across the Pacific

Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026

9:30 – 11 a.m.

$15. Park entry fee is waived.

https://jacklondonpark.com/events/jl-speaker-series-part-4/

As part of a series co-hosted by Jack London Park Partners and the Jack London Society, this is a rare opportunity to hear distinguished scholars from Japan present their research exploring the lives and relationships that connected Jack London with Japanese immigrants in early twentieth-century California.

Professor Takaharu Mori will explore Jack London’s relationships with Japanese immigrants, focusing on Yoshimatsu Nakata and Kanae Nagasawa, a descendant of samurai and one of California’s most influential early winemakers at Fountain Grove Winery in Santa Rosa. Through their stories, the presentation reveals the personal and cultural connections that linked Jack London with members of the Japanese community in Northern California.

Nagako Muto, Ph.D., a scholar of classical Japanese literature, will examine the remarkable 1914 diary of Yoshimatsu Nakata, a Japanese immigrant who lived and worked closely with Jack London. Nakata’s firsthand observations provide an intimate view of London’s daily life, physical challenges, and interactions with California’s legal and cultural landscape.

Professor Mori’s former student, Dr. Kaoru Nishihara, will conclude the program with a brief presentation highlighting her own research into Jack London’s changing views of Japan and the Japanese people.

Nature at Work

Monday, Sept. 7, 2026

9 – 11 a.m.

$15. Park entry fee is waived.

https://jacklondonpark.com/events/nature-at-work/

This Labor Day, join a naturalist-led exploration of the remarkable work happening throughout the landscape at Jack London State Historic Park.

From nature’s architects and engineers to recyclers, pollinators, and cleanup crews, wildlife is constantly working behind the scenes to keep the ecosystem thriving. Along the way, explore the important work people do to care for this special place.