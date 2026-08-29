Museum to Host a Conversation About Public Art in Sonoma

The public is invited to a meeting on the future of Public Art in Sonoma! Thursday, September 3 at 4 PM Sonoma Valley Museum of Art

Please join us for an important conversation with Connie Schlelein, chair of Sonoma’s Cultural & Fine Arts Commission (CFAC), and Dave Jahns, Sonoma’s Parks and Recreation director, about the current state and future of public art, including information about a proposed Percent for Art In-Lieu Fee.

Schlelein and Jahns will present perspectives on Sonoma’s evolving public art program and how to create a stronger foundation for bringing art into Sonoma’s public spaces while reflecting the City’s unique character and history. The meeting will also include a question-and-answer session.

“SVMA has presented five dynamic public art exhibitions in the Plaza over the last several years in collaboration with the City,” says Linda Keaton, SVMA executive director. “We believe in the power of public art and are encouraged that the City is considering ways to strengthen these opportunities.”

Come and learn how thoughtfully conceived public art can boost local economies, make a community more memorable, encourage foot traffic, strengthen commercial districts, enhance public spaces, and make both public and private development more welcoming and distinctive.