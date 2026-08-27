The Third Street West “Traffic Circle” is Gone

The temporary “traffic Circle” on Third Street West in Sonoma has been removed. Placed as a test to determine its viability in the creation of a bicycle route that connects to the Fryer Creek Trail and Vallejo State Park, the city will now decide if it was a success or not.

Neighbor (and Sonoma Valley Sun columnist Loretta Carpio Carr) documented on video the ways in which the “circle” created problems for motorists and others, and posted them on Facebook. Some autos drove the wrong way around the circle, and larger trucks ran over the sidewalks. Commentary on social media and this newspaper’s web page was almost universally negative.