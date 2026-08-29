Sonoma City Council Selects Cristine Alilovich as Next City Manager

The Sonoma City Council has selected Cristine Alilovich to serve as Sonoma’s next City Manager following a months-long nationwide recruitment process.

Alilovich has served as the City’s Interim City Manager since April and has more than two decades of public sector leadership experience. Before coming to Sonoma, she served as City Manager for the City of San Rafael and previously held leadership positions with the counties of Marin and Sonoma.

The Council selected Alilovich as the top candidate following a comprehensive recruitment that included candidates from across the country. As City Manager, she will lead the City organization as it continues important work on behalf of the community and builds on the groundwork established under former City Manager David Guhin.

Alilovich has expressed that Sonoma is the right fit for this stage of her career and that she is committed to the community for the long term. During her time with the City, she has had the opportunity to get to know City staff, the City Council, residents, businesses and community partners, and is looking forward to continuing that work.

The proposed employment agreement with Alilovich will be considered by the City Council at its regular meeting on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. The agreement and related materials are available with the meeting agenda on the City’s Meetings Portal.