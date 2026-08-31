Slurry Seal Project in the City of Sonoma Will Close Streets

Construction on the City of Sonoma’s 2026 Citywide Slurry Seal Project is expected to begin soon, with preliminary roadway preparation starting the week of August 31.

Crews will begin with relatively minor preparation work, including removing existing pavement striping and crack sealing. Striping removal is expected to begin Monday, August 31, with crack sealing taking place later in the week.

The more substantial slurry seal application is currently scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 8. Slurry seal is a preventative street maintenance treatment that protects pavement from water and sun damage, extends the life of the roadway and helps reduce the need for more costly repairs in the future.

Preliminary Slurry Seal Schedule

Slurry seal application is currently planned for September 8–10, with work scheduled on the following streets:

Tuesday, September 8

Bragg Street, from Clay Street to the end of the street

Clay Street, from west of Bragg Street to Broadway

Church Street, from Fourth Street West to Third Street West

Third Street West, between Andrieux Street and Bettencourt Street

Wednesday, September 9

Clay Street, from Fryer Creek Drive to west of Bragg Street

Napa Road, from the eastern City limit to Broadway

Third Street West, from West Spain Street to West Napa Street

Third Street West, between Andrieux Street and the Sonoma Marketplace shopping center driveway

Thursday, September 10

Third Street West, between East Napa Street and the Sonoma Marketplace shopping center driveway

Leveroni Road, from the western City limit to Broadway

Oak Lane, from Chase Street to the end of the street

Fourth Street East, from East Spain Street to East Napa Street

Bettencourt Street, from Third Street West to Second Street West

This schedule is preliminary and may change due to weather, field conditions or other construction considerations. Additional work, including pavement preparation and striping, will occur as part of the overall project.

What Residents and Drivers Can Expect

Residents on streets scheduled for slurry seal will receive advance notice from the contractor. No Parking signs will be posted at least 48 hours before work begins and will identify the specific dates and times parking restrictions will be in effect.

During slurry seal application, streets may be temporarily closed to traffic while the material is placed and cures. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. Emergency vehicles will continue to have access throughout the work.

Residents are asked to follow posted parking restrictions and avoid driving or walking on newly treated pavement until the street has reopened.

The City appreciates the community’s patience while this preventative maintenance work is completed.

Stay Updated

Construction schedules are subject to change. The City will continue to provide project updates as work progresses.

Visit the 2026 Citywide Slurry Seal Project page for the latest schedule, project map and additional information.