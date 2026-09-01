Sonoma Valley Meets SMART – September 8 Transit Tour

The City of Sonoma, Sonoma County Transit and Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) invite you to join local and regional leaders on Tuesday, September 8, for Sonoma Valley Meets SMART, a regional transit tour highlighting the newly redesigned Route 40X bus service and the connections it makes possible.

Sonoma County Transit’s Route 40X provides timed bus service between Sonoma Plaza and the Petaluma Downtown SMART station, making it easier for Sonoma Valley residents to connect with SMART and travel farther throughout the North Bay.

Join us as we ride Route 40X, make the connection in Petaluma, and explore where SMART can take you from there.

Tuesday, September 8

Departing from Sonoma Plaza

Arrival/check-in time: 7:00 a.m.

Departure time: 7:20 a.m.

Group photo Downtown Petaluma SMART station platform 8:05 a.m.

We are planning several ways to participate, depending on your schedule and where the day takes you. Participants continuing beyond Petaluma will be provided with suggested itineraries, maps and schedules to make the connections on their own.

Route 40X Ride + Continue Independently from Petaluma: Ride Route 40X from Sonoma Plaza to the Petaluma Downtown SMART station, experience the new connection firsthand, and continue with your own plans from Petaluma.

Route 40X Ride + Return to Sonoma Plaza*: Ride Route 40X from Sonoma Plaza to the Petaluma Downtown SMART station, see the new connection firsthand, and take a shuttle directly back to Sonoma Plaza.

SMART South + Marin / Larkspur Ferry Connection**: Continue south aboard SMART to San Rafael/Larkspur and experience the connection to the Larkspur Ferry, demonstrating how Route 40X can connect Sonoma Valley with destinations throughout Marin and San Francisco.

The “Three-Hour Tour” – SMART North: Continue from Petaluma aboard SMART north to Santa Rosa, followed by a return bus trip to Sonoma. This option is expected to return to Sonoma Plaza by approximately 10:15 a.m.

Whether you have time for the short ride or want to experience the broader regional connection, we hope you’ll join us.

Fares: Invited guests who RSVP will receive a Clipper card with sufficient value to cover the Route 40X and SMART fares for the “Three-Hour Tour.” Participants choosing the Marin/Larkspur option may use the provided Clipper card toward their transit fares; Larkspur Ferry fare is not included.

Please RSVP online and let us know which option you anticipate joining

We look forward to sharing the ride with you and highlighting how better connections can bring Sonoma Valley closer to the regional transit system we all share.

Return Trip Options

*Sonoma County Transit is generously providing shuttle service back to Sonoma Plaza. Please RSVP so we can provide an accurate headcount and ensure adequate shuttle service.

**Guests who prefer to return later in the afternoon may take SMART back to Petaluma and connect with Route 40X. Afternoon Route 40X buses depart the Petaluma Transit Mall at 4:26 p.m., 4:58 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., arriving at Sonoma Plaza at approximately 5:06 p.m., 5:38 p.m. and 6:10 p.m.