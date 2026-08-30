Sonoma County Advances Ordinance Restricting Retail Sales and Distribution of Nitrous Oxide

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday advanced an ordinance that would restrict the retail sale and distribution of nitrous oxide and nitrous oxide-dispensing devices in the unincorporated areas of Sonoma County. The proposed ordinance is intended to address growing public health, safety and environmental concerns associated with the non-medical inhalation of nitrous oxide while preserving access for legitimate medical, dental, culinary, automotive, industrial and research purposes.

Sonoma County has documented four deaths since 2018 in which nitrous oxide was identified as a contributing factor. Local hospital emergency rooms treated approximately five patients each month for nitrous oxide-related problems between October and December 2025, according to preliminary County data.

“When products are being sold in ways that encourage misuse and put people’s health at risk, we have a responsibility to respond,” said Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Sonoma County is taking a targeted approach that focuses on preventing harm while preserving access for the many legitimate uses of nitrous oxide.”

Nitrous oxide is a colorless gas with a wide range of legitimate applications, including medical and dental procedures, food production, automotive systems, scientific research and industrial processes. When inhaled for non-medical purposes, however, it can produce intoxicating effects and has been associated with neurological injury, oxygen deprivation, impaired judgment, loss of consciousness and impaired driving.

The proposed ordinance would restrict the retail sale or distribution of nitrous oxide and devices capable of dispensing or administering it. Exemptions would preserve legitimate uses, including certain culinary products, wholesale transactions for lawful uses, automotive systems, medical and dental uses, authorized pharmacy and wholesaler distribution, and qualifying research and development activities.

California law currently prohibits the sale of nitrous oxide products to persons under 18 years of age and prohibits certain sales associated with unlawful inhalation. The County conducted two rounds of retailer education in March and June regarding existing state requirements and encouraged voluntary compliance. Despite those efforts, County inspections continued to identify products marketed and sold in forms associated with non-medical use, including flavored products, large-capacity containers and products sold alongside inhalation accessories.

Sonoma County has been working with cities and towns throughout the county to develop a coordinated regional response. The City of Cloverdale adopted a local restriction on nitrous oxide sales in 2018. Other Sonoma County jurisdictions have expressed support for a coordinated approach and are preparing to consider aligned ordinances following County action. The County is providing a model ordinance to local jurisdictions interested in adopting restrictions within their communities.

If the ordinance is adopted, the Sonoma County Department of Health Services will incorporate nitrous oxide compliance monitoring into its existing Tobacco Retail License inspection activities and establish a public reporting mechanism for suspected unlawful sales. The ordinance would also provide law enforcement with additional tools related to suspected illegal sales or distribution.

The department’s Public Health Division will continue prevention efforts, providing clinicians with information on prevention, screening and early intervention. Behavioral Health programs will provide educational materials and connections to treatment and recovery services for individuals seeking support related to nitrous oxide misuse. The County will work with Zero Waste Sonoma to promote responsible disposal of nitrous oxide cartridges and canisters.

“The goal is to reinforce existing state law and keep a product clearly marketed towards youth and children off the shelves,” said Nolan Sullivan, director of the Department of Health Services. “Successful implementation will depend on clear communication with retailers, consistent expectations across jurisdictions, community education and a coordinated prevention, enforcement and treatment response.”

The ordinance is scheduled to return to the Board on Sept. 15 for a second reading. If adopted, it would take effect 30 days later.