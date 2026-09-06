SVHS Football Honors Dr. Bob Geiger

By Steven Serafini

Sonoma Valley Sun Sports Editor

With his wife Donna and some of his children and grandchildren on the field, Sonoma Valley High School honored Dr. Bob Geiger, who passed away May 28 at the age of 95. Geiger was praised for his dedication and 50 years of service as volunteer team doctor.

Dr. Geiger was a multi-talented man, dedicated to his medical profession and to his family, while also being a skilled writer, an accomplished horseman, and an athlete who competed in multiple sports, especially football and rugby.

His love for football began at a young age, and he starred as quarterback for Grossmont High School in San Diego, then quarterbacked for the University of Redlands, and finally at the University of California, where he played for Cal’s famous coach Pappy Waldorf.

After college he went to medical school at UCSF, where he later became a clinical professor of orthopedic surgery, after which he moved to Glen Ellen and built a long and successful Sonoma medical practice, which included a close doctor partnership with his late son Ken.

Not long after opening his medical practice in Sonoma, Dr. Geiger re-entered the football world by donating his time to be the football Dragons team doctor, a volunteer service he provided for 50 years. He also performed free preseason physicals, and when the Dragons took the field he was on the sideline keeping a keen eye on the action. Whenever players needed medical attention, Dr. Geiger was on the spot, working closely with the team trainers and physical therapists in diagnosis and treatment. His extensive football knowledge was an added benefit for the Dragon players he helped, especially quarterbacks, receivers, defensive backs, and sometimes a coach or two.

Photo: The Sonoma Valley High School football program honored the late Dr. Bob Geiger for his 50 years of service as the team doctor during a ceremony before the team’s home opener September 4. Present were family members (from left): Chris Geiger, Carolyn Ward Baum, Judie Adams, Sandra Lopez, Bryan Baum, Max Geiger, Slovko Pesic, Tami Geiger, Angela Geiger and his wife Donna Geiger, along with team trainer John Holden, Sun Sports Editor Steven Serafini and SVHS P.E. teacher and assistant coach Nick Pappas. Photo by Jaeda Jensen.