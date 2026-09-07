Larry Barnett: All the Things We Are

The Cosmic Love Song

Given the pressures of everyday life, it’s easy to forget about all the things we are, but that doesn’t change the truth. We exist in multiple manifestations simultaneously, none of which obstruct the others, including our manifestation as “me,” which, although only one of many, commands most of our attention.

Even in our manifestation as “me” we can occupy multiple manifestations as mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, firemen, health workers, cashiers, accountants, doctors, etc. Considered “normal,” we place our identity into various categories during the day, but that’s a function of our conscious selves, which is yet another manifestation of our existence.

While we are engaged in our “me” manifestation, our other conscious manifestations don’t go away; we’re still husbands and wives, adolescents and adults, brothers, sisters and friends. Laid out this way, it seems quite complicated, and yet we pull it off every day without a hitch, mostly.

All the things we are includes so much more, or in a way, so much less. At our most basic level, we are electro-magnetic vortices of energy combined with a tiny speck of matter. If all the empty space each of us includes is removed, what remains is less than a grain of sand. And that speck of matter is a manifestation of energy too, a tremendous amount, as Einstein explosively determined.

Persistent energy fields entangled with infinite fields of energy, waveforms both local and nonlocal – that’s also what we are. It’s what we have always been and always will be, and we don’t have to lift a finger for it to happen. We are entities of spacetime resonance, vibrational frequencies perfectly attuned to vibrational frequencies surrounding us. Any change in us affects the entire universe; it’s the magic of resonance that transforms spacetime and all within it.

I’ve written about love, and love too is resonance. How is it that a speck can fall in love with love? We’ve been given the answer over and over, but we’re so preoccupied with “me” the truth falls on deaf ears. In this resonant universe love is essential.

What attracts matter to matter? How do elements form? Why is valence a building block of life? It’s love.

We use all sorts of scientific names that describe specific qualities, but it all comes down to attraction and repulsion, the way energy resonates as particles and waves. At our human scale we call it “personal chemistry,” but it goes far deeper than that, all the way to the subatomic. It’s love all the way down.

In its timeless and ceaseless becoming, the universe includes all and everything without exception: you, me and the kitchen sink are all resonating simultaneously in an inconceivable energy love fest. It is, perhaps, why we like music so much; music, after all, is resonance, and you can dance to it.

So here we are, continuously dancing minuscule specks of energy worrying about this, that, and whatever as if it’s of ultimate importance. For the moment it may be, but not for eternity.

I’m not being abstract. Multitudes of green, a colorful sunset, the taste of chocolate, and appreciating all the beauty of this resonant world; I bask in the inconceivable resonance of billions of years of becoming. We are all colorful notes in a cosmic love song.