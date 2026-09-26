Wrestling Club Claimed CMWA First

Sonoma led by 7 champions, 10 medalists overall

By Steven Serafini

Sonoma Valley Sun Sports Editor

After a series of standout efforts competing in both Freestyle and Greco youth tournaments throughout the Bay Area, the Sonoma Wrestling Club capped a successful 2026 spring season by taking home a first-place finish at the Coastal Mountain Wrestling Association (CMWA) championships.

At the CMWA event, which took place at Maria Carrillo High School, the Sonoma wrestlers, directed by head coach Austin Neal, put together seven title-winning individual performances enroute to capturing the tournament’s club crown.

Sonoma’s respective age- and weight-group champions were Walker Gardner, Mateo Saldana, Ryan Martinez, Koby Martinez, Jerome Saldana, Max Wroblewski and, in the girls’ division, Lily Noh.

Earning second-place medals for the Valley club in their respective age- and weight-groups were Patrick Beck and Lex Johnson, while Giovanni Duran was a third-place medalist.

Three Sonoma wrestlers – Johnson, Wroblewski and Mateo Saldana – were then chosen to compete for the CMWA’s association team in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman styles at a statewide tournament.

The Valley’s Johnson posted an undefeated 7-0 record in Greco-Roman, while in the Freestyle State Championships, the CMWA club had two state seventh-place winners – Saldana at 92 pounds and Johnson at 120 pounds, respectively, in the Schoolboy Division.