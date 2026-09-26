Celebrate the Installation of Cycles 3 on Sonoma Plaza Oct. 1

A new addition to Sonoma’s public art collection is coming soon to the Sonoma Plaza.

The City of Sonoma invites the community to join local artist Peter Hassen on Thursday, October 1 at 4:30 p.m. for a brief gathering to mark the installation of Cycles 3, his large-scale sculpture recently donated to the City.

The gathering will take place at the sculpture’s new location near First Street East and East Napa Street and will include brief remarks with the artist and City representatives.

A Familiar Work Returns to the Plaza

Cycles 3 is a 96-inch Corten steel sculpture featuring three intersecting circular forms with intricate depictions of bees, birds, frogs, insects and plant life. The work explores biodiversity, environmental stewardship and the interconnectedness of natural systems.

The sculpture may look familiar. Cycles 3 was previously displayed on Sonoma Plaza as part of the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art’s 2021 A Delicate Balance temporary public art exhibition.

Earlier this year, Hassen donated the sculpture to the City, and the Sonoma City Council unanimously accepted the gift in June. Its installation is one of the first public art acquisitions under the City’s Public Art Policy and Procedures and an important early addition to Sonoma’s growing public art collection.

Stay for the Sonoma Art Walk

The gathering is timed to lead into the Sonoma Art Walk, which begins at 5 p.m. Participating galleries, retailers, tasting rooms and restaurants in and around Sonoma Plaza will feature artists and their work throughout the evening. Visitors can begin at any participating location and explore the Art Walk at their own pace.

Following the Cycles 3 gathering, continue the celebration at Modern Art West, 521 Broadway, one of the evening’s participating Art Walk venues. Modern Art West will host a reception celebrating Peter Hassen and the installation of Cycles 3 as part of the City’s public art collection.

Cycles 3 Installation Gathering

Thursday, October 1, 2026

4:30 p.m.

Sonoma Plaza, near First Street East and East Napa Street

The gathering is free and open to the public. Come meet the artist, see Cycles 3 in its new location and stay to enjoy an evening of art around Sonoma.