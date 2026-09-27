Nearly 70 Percent of California Is Now ‘Abnormally Dry’ as a Super El Niño Builds Offshore

Fall officially arrived this week, and nearly 70 percent of California is abnormally dry or worse, with above-normal temperatures forecast to hang on through the end of the year.
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly update on Thursday, September 24, put 69.7 percent of the state in abnormally dry conditions, with about 23 percent in moderate drought. Roughly 2.4 million Californians live in drought-affected areas, and the dry zone covers Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, Sutter and El Dorado counties.
Reservoirs remain in decent shape thanks to two wet winters. Statewide storage sat at 22.9 million acre-feet on September 23, about 106 percent of the historical average. Shasta Lake is at 55 percent of capacity, Lake Oroville at 50 percent, New Bullards Bar at 73 percent and Folsom Lake at 44 percent, all typical for late September.
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