Better Business Bureau Warns About Sophisticated Scammers

BBB SF Bay Area is warning consumers about scammers impersonating trusted organizations to steal money, personal information and access to online accounts.

Reports submitted to BBB Scam Tracker describe individuals posing as representatives of DoorDash, UCSF Health and Freedom Debt Relief. In several cases, the scammers referenced real orders, medical visits, or financial information and used urgent claims to pressure consumers into sharing verification codes or sending money.

“These scams can be convincing because the caller may already know details about a recent transaction or account,” said Alma Galvan, Regional Marketing and Communications Director. “Having some of your information does not prove the person contacting you is legitimate. End the conversation and contact the organization directly through its official website, app or published phone number.”

In DoorDash related Scam Tracker reports, consumers, drivers and merchants received calls or texts while actively using the platform. Callers claimed there was a problem with an order, payment, or account and requested email addresses, phone numbers, verification codes, or money. One driver reported being instructed to send money to “verify” a bank account and later discovered unauthorized transactions. Another consumer reported that a scammer accessed the account and purchased a $300 gift card.

BBB also reviewed a California report involving a collection notice that referenced a date when the consumer’s daughter received care at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. The consumer contacted UCSF directly and confirmed the account had been paid in full. The account numbers on the notice also did not match the consumer’s records. Complaints currently on file involving UCSF Health do not appear connected to this reported impersonation scam.

Other reports involve callers posing as Freedom Debt Relief representatives. Some claimed that fraudulent accounts or charges had been discovered, while others falsely said that new laws guaranteed debt relief or capped interest rates for senior citizens. Consumers reported being asked for card information, passwords, security codes, or payments.

Freedom Debt Relief told BBB that the individuals described in the reports are not affiliated with the company or authorized to act on its behalf. The company stated that it does not contact consumers to report fraudulent charges, identity theft, or unauthorized accounts and does not charge upfront fees for debt-settlement services.

The legitimate organizations being impersonated are not accused of wrongdoing.

BBB recommends that consumers:

Never share passwords, security codes, or complete financial information with an unexpected caller.

Do not send money, cryptocurrency or gift cards to “verify” an account.

Do not rely on caller ID, which can be spoofed.

Avoid links and phone numbers supplied in unexpected messages.

Contact the organization independently through its official website, app, or published verified phone number.

Report suspected scams to BBB Scam Tracker and the Federal Trade Commission.

Consumers should report impersonation attempts even when no money is lost. These reports help BBB identify changing tactics and warn others before they become victims.