Report: Community Feedback on the Future of Sonoma County’s Parks

In the spring of 2026, Sonoma County Regional Parks asked residents what they value most about their regional and city parks and what they’d like to see in the future. More than 2,000 people shared thoughtful ideas, priorities and experiences.

Whether you hike our trails, picnic with your family, visit neighborhood playgrounds or simply appreciate having protected open spaces nearby, your feedback helps us better understand what matters most to our community.

What We Heard

Across Sonoma County, residents shared a consistent message: Parks are among the county’s most valued public spaces. People appreciate the natural beauty, trails and recreation opportunities our parks provide and want to see them well maintained for future generations.

While respondents suggested many ideas for new amenities and recreation opportunities, the strongest themes focused on caring for existing parks, protecting natural resources and keeping parks welcoming, safe and accessible for everyone.

Respondents also expressed strong support for continuing the existing one-eighth-cent sales tax that funds regional and city parks throughout Sonoma County.

Four key themes emerged

Caring for the parks we have

The clearest message we heard was that maintaining existing parks should remain the highest priority. Nearly all respondents (93%) ranked maintaining parks, trails and open spaces as important.

People consistently mentioned basic priorities: clean restrooms, well-maintained trails, adequate staffing, safe facilities and fewer weeds and invasive plants. Some suggested that keeping existing parks clean and well-functioning is a higher priority than expanding the parks system.

One respondent summarized the sentiment as “just focus on basic maintenance and upkeep.”

Getting outside and enjoying parks

People consistently told us they value their parks as places to experience nature and wildlife, support their health and well-being, spend time with family and friends or find solitude.

Many respondents said they appreciate the county’s extensive trail system, dog-friendly parks and easy access to the outdoors. Others suggested expanding recreation opportunities by providing more camping, nature programs, playgrounds, mountain biking trails and areas for specialized activities like flying model aircraft.

One respondent wrote: “As a disabled person, I value the opportunity to get out into nature, to interact with my fellow citizens and to move my body to the extent I’m able.”

Protecting the places people love

Residents also emphasized the importance of stewarding the landscapes and natural resources that make Sonoma County’s parks unique.

More than 75% of respondents told us that protecting streams, fisheries and wildlife habitat are among their highest priorities for parks. Many people also voiced support for reducing wildfire risk, managing open spaces and restoring native ecosystems.

Together, these responses reflect a community that values both outdoor recreation and preserving the integrity of the environment.

Looking to the future

When asked what could be improved, respondents shared many ideas for making parks even better. Frequently mentioned suggestions included:

More camping opportunities

More trail maintenance and better trail signage

More recreation and nature programs for children and teens

Expanded or renovated playgrounds

Better bike access

More trash cans

More pickleball courts

Some respondents also suggested additional parkland, greater ranger presence, improved communication with visitors and expanded accessibility.

Some topics generated a wider range of opinions. Perspectives varied on issues like dog policies, parking fees, rules enforcement and the need for specialized recreation amenities, reflecting the many different ways people use and enjoy parks around the county.

Support for parks funding

We also asked residents whether they support continuing the existing one-eighth-cent sales tax that funds regional and city parks. More than eight in 10 respondents (83%) said they support or strongly support continuing the current funding source beyond its scheduled 2029 expiration.

Following the survey’s completion, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted to place a measure on the November ballot asking voters whether to continue the existing sales tax.

What’s Next

Community feedback is one of many tools Regional Parks uses when planning for the future. Your comments will help inform decisions about park improvements, service priorities and long-term planning. While not every suggestion can be implemented, every comment helps us better understand how people use and value parks. Thank you for taking the time to share your voice.

We’ll continue sharing updates about how community feedback is helping shape the future of Sonoma County’s parks. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay connected.