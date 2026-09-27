Fed Up with Current Administration

I just wanted to stress the fact that we ALL need to go vote in November. Registering to vote is easy and available, aside from being your civic duty. This is OUR country. We ALL need to be fed up and disgusted with the current administration! Even you ex-Trumpers! Don’t you wonder why they have to find a reason to hate EVERYTHING? Don’t just NOT vote. This is absolutely bizarre and crazy how they think. Those folks in Congress right now don’t have the guts or nads to stand up to that racist, lying, possible-pedophile loser that doesn’t give a DAMN about you or this country. All he cares about is getting richer and demeaning normal, humane people that really do want to Make America Great Again! We all need to VOTE BLUE in November because no matter who it is, it can’t be any worse than that bunch of bootlickers that worship that fool!

Let’s get some normal, thoughtful people into Congress, so:

They release ALL the Epstein Files. The racist, homophobic representatives (who may even be semi-normal people), are replaced by thoughtful, “Golden Rule” followers who really want to make people’s lives better, not worse. Give our country a chance to shake off this idiot, and move forward! This fool says that global warming is a hoax. Delusional at best. He doesn’t give a s—, he’s already past the life expectancy of a white American male. His family is filthy rich and they don’t GAF either!

Mike Wicks

Sonoma