Why AI Has Learned to Cheat and Lie

It should not surprise anyone that Ai has learned to cheat, lie, forge alliances to hack other companies, cover up, try to be successful at any cost. Ai has learned to infer the rules by learning from the real life examples of it’s inventors and their tech “bros” in Big Social Media. These are the exact behaviors that Ai’s owners and other tech and social media moguls (and a few politicians) do as standard corporate practice. It is interesting to see how agentic Ai is reacting to the conflict inherent in “do as I say and not as I do” when faced with so many examples of this contradiction. Children also infer the real rules from the unspoken rules – seeing Dad smoking, then Dad telling Junior not to smoke. Junior will then often smoke in secret. Just like Ai.

— Joseph Cutler, Sonoma