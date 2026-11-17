95 Years Ago Today It Was All About Cheese

Editor:

Today, 95 years ago in 1931, two Italian immigrants, Celso Viviani and Thomas Vella, partnered to establish the d Sonoma Valley Cheese Company where Vella Cheese Company is located. By 1948, they owned and operated three plants in California and two in Oregon. It became wise for the founders to amicably separate their successful partnership and bring their sons along, Pete Viviani and Ignacio Vella. Over these 95 years both family cheese companies respected each other, thrived and evolved. Salute!

— David Viviani