Editor’s Letter Normalizes Violence

Editor:

I have been a loyal reader of the Sun for 20 years, which is why I was dismayed by David Bolling’s Editor’s Letter November 5. The editorial describes, in graphic detail, the strangling, beating and running over of a real named person.

Whatever one thinks of any public figure, a newspaper should not publish a first-person fantasy of murdering a real person in graphic detail. Disagreement is the lifeblood of a free press. Normalizing violence is not. Publishing this under the paper’s banner lends violent rhetoric a legitimacy it should never have and undermines the legitimacy of your paper.

I respectfully ask that you retract the editorial and apologize to your readers.

Joanna Kemper (and Claude)

Sonoma