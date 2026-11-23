Airline Safety is No Accident

This opinion is based on a very extensive article on air travel in the New York Times Magazine of November 15, 2026. It goes into great detail how the early air travel industry (government and private sector) learned from mistakes to develop procedures that reduce the chances of accidents (lessons learned). Further, there is graphic detail about how the Trump Administration essentially, from the first day, disregarded all of the lessons learned and dismantled almost all of the components of the air travel safety system in the name of “government efficiency” under the DOGE chipping machine run by Musk.

The decline in airline safety is not just happening; it is directly caused by what the Trump demolition machine is doing. It is not just hardware. The destruction of the East Wing of The Whitehouse is very symbolic of what this administration is doing to much of what took many years to build both from a societal and a physical standpoint. Just one example is a Department of Homeland Security memo on day one informing the members of the many advisory committees that they have all been terminated. This was just beginning of the dismantling of a worthwhile brain trust. Many other similar actions resulted in many systems being stripped of essential knowledge. These systems were created for good reasons and removing them without any real thought is reckless and dangerous; which is a pretty good description of the Trump Administration in general.

Joe Lieber, Sonoma