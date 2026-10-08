What Belongs on a Public Flagpole?

Editor:

I agree with most of your content in your Editor’s Letter, except one: “Give them the f******ing Flag. ”

Apparently, you aren’t into the concept of, ‘What is appropriate and what is inappropriate.” That’s a classic and ‘appropriate’ concept – one abandoned by rootless and inadequately civil people. You may belong to this category – a category that ends many controversies with an easy, thoughtless reply of, “What the hell, just do it.”

And that’s how thoughtless and dumb things happen. Too many, nowadays, so we lose structure and descend into the chaos of today’s world.

Like posting a flag declaring a cause that is inappropriate on a public property.

By the way, it is as inappropriate to fly a ‘pro’ flag as an ‘anti’ flag. One is no better or worse than the other. Which is why we should fly neither.

So what belongs on a flagpole of a public property?

The American Flag. 2. The State of California Flag. Period .

Stephen N. Brett

Glen Ellen