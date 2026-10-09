Verano Avenue Cleanup October 11 More from Events & EntertainmentMore posts in Events & Entertainment »Napa-Chinese History Film 10-1-26Napa-Chinese History Film 10-1-26Sonoma Valley History Presentation on Joseph Hooker Oct. 15 7p.m.Sonoma Valley History Presentation on Joseph Hooker Oct. 15 7p.m.Celebrate 115 years of Women’s Suffrage Oct. 10Celebrate 115 years of Women’s Suffrage Oct. 10Artist Carol Kelley’s Work Featured at Sonoma Library Oct. 1-31Artist Carol Kelley’s Work Featured at Sonoma Library Oct. 1-31
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