Compost Kraut Workshop Oct. 13: Fermentation as Food Waste Solution & Climate Action

Learn how fermentation can help reduce food waste at this hands-on Zero Waste Week workshop.
Sam Paone of Golden State Pickle Works will demonstrate how kitchen scraps can be transformed into probiotic-rich kraut. Participants will take home their own jar of kraut along with a zero-waste recipe guide.
This workshop is part of Zero Waste Week at the Sonoma Community Center and is sponsored by Zero Waste Sonoma.
Cost: Free; donations accepted
Registration: Space is limited. Advance registration is recommended.
Learn more and register on the Sonoma Community Center website.
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