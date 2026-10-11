Compost Kraut Workshop Oct. 13: Fermentation as Food Waste Solution & Climate Action

Learn how fermentation can help reduce food waste at this hands-on Zero Waste Week workshop.

Sam Paone of Golden State Pickle Works will demonstrate how kitchen scraps can be transformed into probiotic-rich kraut. Participants will take home their own jar of kraut along with a zero-waste recipe guide.

This workshop is part of Zero Waste Week at the Sonoma Community Center and is sponsored by Zero Waste Sonoma.

Cost: Free; donations accepted

Registration: Space is limited. Advance registration is recommended.

Learn more and register on the Sonoma Community Center website.