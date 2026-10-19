SVUSD Board of Trustees Candidate Forum October 19, 5:30 p.m.

REMINDER! Join us Today! Monday, October 19, at 5:30 PM for the SVUSD Board of Trustees Candidate Forum!

Happening Monday, 10/19 at 5:30 PM at the SVHS Little Theater!

This is a great opportunity to meet the candidates, hear their priorities, and learn about their vision for the future of Sonoma Valley schools!

Curious what we’ll be asking the candidates?

We’ve got 8 questions lined up covering important topics like student success, district priorities, school facilities, student voice, and the future of SVUSD!

Take a sneak peek at the questions below!

And that’s not all! Community members will also have an opportunity to submit their own questions during the forum. We want to hear what’s on your mind!

Candidate Questions – Here’s What We’ll Be Asking!

1. Why are you running for the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board, and what experience or perspective would you bring to the role?

2. What is SVUSD doing well? What do you believe are the two or three most important challenges facing SVUSD over the next four years?

3. SVUSD has identified literacy, student attendance, and rebuilding trust as major areas of focus. How should the Board support progress in these areas while still allowing educators and administrators to determine how the work is carried out?

4. SVUSD enrollment has changed significantly over time, and the district has recently consolidated schools and will continue making decisions about facilities and programs. What principles should guide the Board when making decisions that may affect individual schools or neighborhoods but are intended to benefit the district as a whole?

5. What is the most important characteristic of an effective school board? When should a board member defer to professional staff expertise?

6. Board members frequently hear individual complaints or concerns from parents, employees, and community members. How would you distinguish between an individual concern that should be handled through district processes and an issue that appropriately belongs before the Board?

7. What role should students have in informing Board decisions, particularly decisions that directly affect their school experience?

8. Four years from now, what would you hope would be noticeably different or better about SVUSD because of the Board’s work?

Watch Live – English: https://sonomatv.org/Forums/

Ver en vivo – Español: https://sonomatv.org/los-foros/