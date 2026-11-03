Digital Wellness for Families November 5 More from Events & EntertainmentMore posts in Events & Entertainment »Lighting of the Plaza November 21, 5p.m.Lighting of the Plaza November 21, 5p.m.Kickoff Event for Art for Inclusion/Arte Que Nos Une – Nov. 8, 5p.m.Kickoff Event for Art for Inclusion/Arte Que Nos Une – Nov. 8, 5p.m.Lighting of the Plaza November 21 at 5p.m.Lighting of the Plaza November 21 at 5p.m.SVUSD Board of Trustees Candidate Forum October 19, 5:30 p.m.SVUSD Board of Trustees Candidate Forum October 19, 5:30 p.m.
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