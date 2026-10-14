VFW Auxiliary 1943 Hosts 4th Annual Veterans Holiday Market

The Sonoma VFW Auxiliary Post 1943 will host its 4th Annual Veterans Holiday Market on Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, November 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First St. West, Sonoma.

The two-day holiday market will feature one-of-a-kind, limited-edition goods handcrafted by local artists and makers. With several vendors participating, shoppers will have an opportunity to find unique gifts while supporting the Auxiliary’s mission of helping those who have served and their loved ones.

The Native Daughters of the Golden West, Sonoma Parlor No. 209, will also host a special community activity, “Make a Veteran a Christmas Card.” Community members of all ages are invited to create handmade holiday cards that will be delivered to area veterans living in assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

The Veterans Holiday Market is free and open to the public, with a special invitation extended to military members, veterans and their families. Proceeds from the event will help provide assistance to veterans and military families who are experiencing hardship.

The VFW Auxiliary is an all-volunteer service organization whose members include the spouses, parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters and other family members of those who have served in overseas combat. Since 1934, members of Sonoma VFW Auxiliary Post 1943 have worked to support those who have served and strengthen the community around them.

The Auxiliary’s community service eﬀorts have included toy and monetary donations to Toys for Tots, Christmas gifts and cards for veterans at the Yountville Veterans Home, as well as clothing and food drives benefiting local emergency service organizations.

The Veterans Holiday Market is an opportunity for the entire community to come together during the holiday season—not only to shop and celebrate, but also to show appreciation for those who have served and to remind veterans and their loved ones that they are valued, remembered and not alone.

Veteran Families Helping Veterans

For more information contact: Debbie Chandler (707)364-2734

VFW Auxiliary 1943 is a federally charter 501(c)19; Tax ID #94-6089710