Kathleen Hill: See’s Candies is going into the Marketplace shopping center next to Whole Foods

It’s true. See’s Candies is/are going into the Marketplace shopping center next to Whole Foods in Sonoma, replacing Marketplace Haircutters. Looks like they might try to be in before Halloween. That puts a row of nibbles north of WH including See’s Candies, Bangkok 9 Thai Cuisine Sonoma, Sourdough sandwiches, Darling, an Ice Cream Shop ice cream, and Equator Coffees. Bangkok 9 and Darling (Sweet Scoops Homemade Ice Cream) are truly local.

Sonoma is going to have a holiday pop-up shop, and it will be open from mid-November to Christmas Eve, selling ready pack candy (no candy counter/special pack.