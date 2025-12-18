Kathleen Hill: Eating through Christmas and New Years 2025

Friday Farmers Market opens Tuesday

Thale MacRostie confirmed that the next Friday morning Farmers Market will actually be on Tuesday, Dec. 23, at its usual location on First Street West. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Think about getting there early because the pre-Thanksgiving market was packed with local customers.

While many of us are watching our pennies (last chance apparently since President Trump is discontinuing their production), the flavors we get from sustainably and regeneratively grown food are often worth the extra expense. Many of our local produce growers use organic farming practices without spending the fees for certification. And remember, locally grown vegetables take less time to cook than mass produced conventional food.

Speaking of food production

You might share my confusion about the future of American food, and I hope you do.

While HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and California Governor Gavin Newsom both advocate for using less chemicals in processing food to create artificial colors and flavors, Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently re-approved the glyphosate used in Roundup for killing weeds in food fields, despite a 2015 decision by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) to reclassify glyphosate as a Category 2A substance, meaning it is “probably carcinogenic to humans.”

Meanwhile, San Francisco city attorney David Chiu has filed a lawsuit against 10 ultra-processed food manufacturers arguing that cities and counties have been over burdened with healthcare costs resulting from those companies’ products. According to the New York Times, 70 percent of American food supply in grocery stores consists of “ultra-processed” foods. One solution: Shop locally so you can talk to the people who grew or produced your food.

And speaking of shopping locally, on my way to meet friends at Bistro Don Giovanni in Napa, between Fifth Street East in Sonoma and Hwy. 29 in Napa I carefully counted 26 – yes 26 – Amazon delivery trucks headed this way. Shop locally, please.

Important coat drive

In the spirit of giving, Rotary Clubs of Sonoma, Three Fat Guys wines, and G3 Sonoma are collecting “new or gently used” warm coats, gloves, hats, and new socks for people who need them. If you have access to any of these or some that you don’t need, take them to Three Fat Guys’ wine tasting room at 20816 Broadway (next to Harvest Home), Sonoma from now through Dec. 30. With your donation you will get the opportunity to wave 15-percent off wine purchases at Three Fat Guys or purchases (except furniture) at Fat Pilgrim the day of your donation.

Trying to keep up with new deadlines, I still attempt to help readers get a grasp of opportunities to celebrate and spend money on meals you don’t cook or get to go out for and let someone else do the cleaning up. I am sure most restaurants and bars will offer New Year’s Eve revelry and meals, while bakeries will feature special cakes, pastries and buches de Noel (Yule logs).

Such a treat!

Here are a few outings to consider.

Speaking of treats

Baker & Cook is taking holiday orders for Jen Demarest’s fabulous pies, including Apple Caramel Streusel pie, chocolate pecan pie, a gluten-free vegan apple pie, a gluten-free and vegan pumpkin pie, and white chocolate peppermint cheesecake ($42 to $46). Other available treats include assorted holiday cookies, cinnamon buns and a holiday homemade candy tin ($28 to $46), plus a dozen pull-apart dinner rolls ($30). Order by December 21. Remember that Jen and Nick Demarest had Harvest Moon Café on Sonoma Plaza and now serve breakfast and lunch and weekend dinners at their Baker & Cook location, at 18812 Highway. 12, Sonoma. (707) 938-7329 daytime. Dinner reservations at (707) 509-9225.

Christmas Eve

Glen Ellen Star

Chef Ari Weiswasser and crew offer a “pick up package” for Christmas Eve that consists of classic beef Wellington with wild mushroom duxelles, winter root vegetable and gruyere galette, truffle whipped potato gratin, sautéed Swiss chard, roasted shallots, and chocolate hazelnut mousse cake. Dec. 19 is the last day to order. $75 per person. Available online for pre-orders at www.glenellenstar.com.

Glen Ellen Star and Stella in Kenwood are also open Christmas Eve with their regular dinner menus. 13648 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen. (707) 343-1384.

Christmas Dinner

Sonoma Valley Farmhouse (formerly Farmhouse Sonoma)

Pemba Sherpa still owns the restaurant but had to change the name due to a conflict.

Pemba and staff are serving a three-course turkey-free dinner on Christmas if you or your friends don’t want to cook

Expect starter choices of tomato basil soup, crab croquettes, roasted beet salad, or a wedge salad with blue cheese dressing. Main course offerings include braised short ribs, halibut puttanesca, eggplant parmigiana or lobster risotto with English peas. You can order extra sides of gratin potatoes or sautéed broccoli for $10. Then come the desserts of New York cheesecake, a chocolate mousse tart, or a vanilla cream puff with chocolate ganache, which might also be called a profiterole. $88. 1 to 8 p.m. 18999 Hwy. 12 at Verano Ave., Sonoma. (707) 210-0515.

New Year’s Eve

Café La Haye

Life goes on at Café La Haye with a New Year’s Eve feast that starts with choices of a Little Gem salad with soft egg, candied bacon, avocado and blue cheese dressing, or a carrot and ginger soup. Entrées follow, featuring their traditional Wolfe Ranch quail with Brussels sprouts, or Sea Bass with citrus fennel couscous and kale, or filet mignon with mashed potatoes and broccolini, or risotto with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and saffron. Housemade desserts follow. $90. Wine pairing $55 per person. 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. (707) 935-5994.

Glen Ellen Star

Chef Matt offers a three-course dinner to celebrate the last of this year or the first of next year with an amuse of a schmaltz crumpet with caviar to start, followed by a celeriac bisque and housemade sourdough focaccia.

Main course choices include wood-fired Hokkaido scallops with sunchoke and Tokyo turnips, or Snake River Farms zabuton with mushroom-stuffed Yorkshire pudding. Dessert involves pistachio cake with katalfi, dark chocolate and rose water Chantilly. Dinner $135, wine pairings recommended with each course – $70. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. 13648 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen. (707) 343-1384.

Valley Bar & Bottle

The gang at Valley will present “a steakhouse-inspired menu” served “family style” of Caesar salad, onion rings, Silver Sky Ranch steak au poivre and more. $90. 5 to 10 p.m. 487 First St. W., Sonoma. (707) 934-8403, or [email protected].

Valley will be closed Jan. 1 through Jan. 7, 2026 and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8.

New Year’s Day

Swim Club, Valley’s Arnold Drive fun fest, will have a special New Year’s Day “special coastal brunch menu” featuring French toast (coast of France?), chilaquiles, and Bodega egg and cheese sandwiches, plus their local favorites from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with their coffee cart also open from 9 to 3. 18709 Arnold Dr., Sonoma. (707) 243-3032 or [email protected].

Swim Club will be closed for their annual break from Jan. 2 through Jan. 7.

Personal note: Be sure to invite someone who might be alone to share whatever holiday you celebrate. Love and peace to all.