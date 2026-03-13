Ada Limón Presents New Book at Little Theater

Thursday, April 2nd, at 7:30 p.m., Readers’ Books hosts Ada Limón as she launches her newest work, Against Breaking: On the Power of Poetry. An extension of her final lecture as Poet Laureate, this slim but impactful book explores the importance of poetry and its ability to soothe and transform. While delivering a powerful message, Limón strikes balance between accessibility and profound prose, making Against Breaking a graceful and moving tribute that suits all readers. Join us at Sonoma Valley High School’s Little Theater (20000 Broadway) for a celebration of poetry and how it can change the world.

Ada Limón, a Sonoma native and graduate of Sonoma Valley High, is the author of seven books of poetry, including Startlement: New & Selected Poems; The Hurting Kind, which was a finalist for the Griffin Prize; The Carrying, which won the National Books Critics Circle Award and was a finalist for the PEN/Jean Stein Book Award; and Bright Dead Things, which was named a finalist for the National Book Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the Kingsley Tufts Award. Limón is the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and was named a 2024 Time Magazine Woman of the Year. She is the author of two picture books, And, Too, The Fox, and In Praise of Mystery. She was the editor of the anthology You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World. Limón served as the 24th Poet Laureate of the United States, the first Latina, and was invited for an almost unprecedented second year in the role. She currently resides in Glen Ellen.

Readers’ Books has been a Sonoma institution since 1991 and is dedicated to providing a gathering place for readers of all ages. Limón worked at the local bookstore during her high school years. As a fiercely independent and local bookstore, Readers’ strives to serve the community and provides a meeting place for thinkers of all types.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation.

SVEF was founded in 1993 by five public school parents seeking to support and enhance their students’ educational opportunities. SVEF began by providing grants to teachers and administrators and sponsoring community initiatives, such as family night at the local library branch and school orientations for Latino families. Since then, SVEF has invested more than $25 million in Sonoma Valley public schools.