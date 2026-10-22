Support Funding For SRJC Fire Program

Editor:

Sonoma Valley is all too familiar with fire season, but the good news is we also know what we need to protect the community. Santa Rosa Junior College is where most of our region’s firefighter/paramedics learn the skills that save lives and protect property and wildlands. I was trained at the SRJC fire program, and have spent over three decades as a Sonoma County firefighter and now a fire chief – I see every day the need for well-trained firefighters and paramedics.

The fire academy at SRJC needs modern facilities and equipment, plus room for expansion as the demand for first responders continues to increase. That is what Measure AB on the November ballot delivers. Measure AB will upgrade SRJC facilities so more students will be trained for firefighter and paramedic services. This gives us the people we need to keep our community safe.

Having such a valuable asset as the Public Safety Training Center right here in Sonoma County means the people who train here will also be here to fill the jobs at local fire departments and other emergency response agencies.

The fire risk in Sonoma County is well known. Being prepared and able to fight fires and respond to emergencies when they do happen requires trained personnel.

Please join me in voting yes on Measure AB.

Stephen Akre

Local Fire Chief